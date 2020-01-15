Mary Permelia "Milly" Beard passed away on January 12th 2020. Milly was born in Buford County, NC on April 22, 1925 to the late Malachi Edward Potter and Tinnie Russia Wilkins Potter. She attended school in North Carolina and moved to Maryland in the early 1950's. She began working at Westinghouse in 1952 wiring circuit boards, where she continued working until her retirement in 1987. She and her husband Melvin C. Beard enjoyed traveling and vacationing together until his illness brought him home, where she cared for him. She was an active member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church and belonged to the Elks Lodge. Milly has two children, Hugh Edward Sloman and wife Roslyn of Annapolis, and Carolyn Elizabeth Herner who passed away in 2006. She also has four grandchildren, Cindy Mircal, Mary Jo Herner, Edward Sloman, and Randy Sloman; eight great grandchildren, Jared, Joel, Roxanne, Serenity, Jovan, Addie, Grete, and Violet; three brothers Herbert Potter, Johnny Potter, and, Melvin Potter; two sisters, Doris Sears and Mina Ross. Her husband Melvin Clarence Beard predeceased her in February 2007. A graveside service will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Park, 7231 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD. 21061 on Thursday, January 16th at 1pm.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020