Mary Beth Hemmings, 65, of Annapolis passed away on August 18. She is survived by her husband Richard, sons Joseph and Patrick, daughter Sara, son-in-law OJ, and daughters-in-law Melanie and Liz, sisters Julie and Ellen, and grandchildren Haley, Brendan, Kayla, Jameson, and Harrison. Mary Beth worked in healthcare her entire career, loved her family unconditionally, and took every opportunity to spoil her grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 22 from 12-3pm outside at Kurtz's Beach in Pasadena, MD, casual dress.



