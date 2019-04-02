|
|
Mary C. Lewis, of Annapolis, MD, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Mary was 91 years old and is survived by her beloved husband William E. Lewis, daughter, Brenda Lee Sanford, granddaughter, Gretchen Sanford and great grandchildren, Hannah, Hailey and Jacob. Extended family includes step-children Greg Lewis, Karen Thiemeyer, Lori Sanchez, and Rick Lewis, grandchildren Jennifer Mackie, Erik Lewis, Scott Enriquez, Jessica Lewis, Sophia Sanchez, Carly Sanchez, and Kelly Sanchez, and great grandchildren Adriana, Charlie, Christian, and Leo. Mary loved children and was a nanny to many little ones over the years. She also loved doing crafts, especially quilting, knitting and sewing. At the time of her passing she was surrounded by her loving family. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 10am to 11am at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy (Rt 3 South), Bowie MD, followed by a funeral service at 11am. Interment is at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens, 5598 Trumps Mill Road. Baltimore, MD. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019