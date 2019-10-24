Mary C. Rex died peacefully at her home on October 18, 2019. Born Mary Cleophas Mann in York PA on August 22, 1936 to Paul and Bernadine, Mary was one of 10 children. Mary graduated from St Mary's in 1954 and wed Fred J. Rex in May 1959. Together they moved for Fred's work, settling in Walnut Creek, California and Birmingham, Michigan until returning to the East Coast in 1974. Mary completed her degree in Social Work and found great satisfaction in her career by serving others. Mary and Fred traveled back and forth between California and Severna Park, Maryland enjoying 2 homes which gave her the opportunity to see her children, grandchildren, family and friends on both coasts for many years. Mary loved reading, film, history, politics and supported social justice causes. Mary cherished her Catholic faith and was a parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Church in Severna Park for over 30 years. Mary adored her brothers and sisters, her nieces, nephews, precious family and dearest friends. Fred, Mary's loving husband, proceeded her in death June 26, 2016. Mary is immediately survived by her three devoted children, Heidi Montgomery (Hilton) of Solvang Ca, Mary McNicholas (Tom) of Baltimore, MD and Fred P. Rex of Severna Park MD. Mary adored her grandsons Adam and Stephan Montgomery, Eric Rex, Paul and Liz Rex plus was overjoyed with her great grandchildren Maddie, Sophia and Rory. Mary lived her life full of faith and love, gave unconditionally and truly cherished all the people close to her. Her bond of love for all of us will never be broken. A funeral Mass will be held at St Mary's Church, South George Street in York PA in early November 2019.

