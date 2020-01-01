|
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church
Mary V. Carter was born on June 20, 1931 to Marguerite and Louis Rice of Brewer, Maine. She passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was a beloved mother of ten children and wife of Walter C. Carter. Mary might best be remembered as a creative and inspirational teacher who touched the lives of many students of all ages. Mary and Walter moved to Severna Park in 1961. Mary founded Carter School of Dance which became a fixture in Severna Park for 43 years. She was a pioneer in the national aerobic dance movement and a member of Dance Masters of America. Mary has been the recipient of many awards and citations for her civic and business accomplishments, most recently the 2014 community service award from the Severna Park Community Center. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Walter C. Carter, siblings James Rice, Margaret Lyford, Thomas Rice and her youngest child, Timothy William Carter. She is survived by nine children, Pamela J. Thompson and Deanna L. Carter of Raleigh, NC, Jeffrey T. Carter of Millersville, James W. Carter of Ivoryton, CT, Cynthia Pfanstiehl of Silver Spring, MD, Bruce Carter of Severna Park, MD, John S. Carter of Arnold, MD, Donald L. Carter of New York, NY, and Scott A. Carter of Nashville, TN. She is the beloved grandmother of nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Mary was grateful to Spring Arbor Senior Living and Hospice of the Chesapeake for the wonderful community and care they provided. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30am at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 689 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Hospice of the Chesapeake https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/, or to the Severna Park Community Center https://www.spcommunitycenter.org/secure-online-donation.html. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020
