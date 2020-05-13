12/25/1961 – 5/8/2020 Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister Mary Sisk, age 58, a resident of Pasadena, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Mary was born on Christmas Day 1961. A lifelong resident of Anne Arundel county, she was the youngest of five siblings and grew up surrounded by a large family of aunts, uncles and cousins who affectionately nicknamed her Mary Christmas. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Minus (Burt) and Eleanor (Dolly) Watson (nee Buckley) and her brother Urie Watson. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Dave Beck; son, Joseph Sisk; daughters, Crystal Oliver and Trisha Beck; sisters, Dolores (Dorrie) Smith, Grace Watson and Carol Watson; her aunt, Mary (Tootsie) Simms; grandchildren, John (JR), Christopher, Gabriel and Alana; and great grandchildren, Samantha and Lincoln. She was a park ranger at Fort Smallwood Park for 14 years and often spoke of her patrons who knew her as Ranger Mary. She loved time spent with her family and Wednesday lunches with her sisters and Aunt Tootsie. An avid fan of the tv show Wicked Tuna, one of her favorite memories was a trip to Gloucester where her and Dave watched the tuna boats come in. The family is planning a Celebration of Life Ceremony where family and friends can remember Mary in a way that honors her spirit. Details will be determined at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store