Mary D. Scherer, 82, of Glen Burnie passed away on March 1, 2019. Mary was born on January 24, 1937 in Baltimore to the late Arthur and Mary Scherer. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Victor Scherer and Rita Lang. Mary is survived by her brother, Arthur Scherer; her niece, Aimee Scherer and her nephew, Rob Lang. Mary enjoyed gardening, shopping, reading and traveling when she was younger.A Memorial Service will be held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the (www.kidney.org). For further information, visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019