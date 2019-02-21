Mary Rose Donahue, a resident of Dare County North Carolina passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 87. She is survived by her 3 children Sherry L. Jones, Larry W. Brown and Timothy A. Brown. She also is survived by 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Mary lived most her life in Southern Maryland and was a very active woman. She touched the lives of everyone she met and was loved by all.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019