Mary E. Eckart, 86, a resident of Glen Burnie, passed away peacefully at her home on August 26, 2020. Mrs. Eckart was born on December 18, 1933, in Baltimore, MD to the late Howard Jr. and Mary "Marie" Hill. Mary spent much of her life caring for others as an LPN, loved her dogs, was an avid fan of Mickey Mouse, and enjoyed collecting lighthouse memorabilia. Mrs. Eckart is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd Eckart; son, Glenn "Mike" Eckart (Dawn); daughters, Edana Silate (Doug) and Jo-Ann Eckart; 2 grandchildren, Jen Herson (Adam) and Tim Silate; 1 great-grandchild, Max Herson; sisters, Shirley Gunder (Fred) and Delores Leasner; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, September 1 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services are private. Interment at Meadowridge Memorial Park is also private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, MD 21122. Please be aware that, due to county-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, Stallings Funeral Home is only allowing 35 people in the building at a time and face coverings must be worn while inside. The funeral service will also be livestreamed.



