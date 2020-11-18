Mary Greenway, better known as Betsy, accomplished many things in her long life but will be remembered most for how she made everyone feel – loved and important. If she met you she accepted you. Your problems were her problems. Your joys were her joys. Every event was worth celebrating. She had the same impish smile since childhood and she loved to laugh, at herself as much as anyone else. She lived with the assurance that nothing was insurmountable and tomorrow the sun would shine on a new day. She believed laughter was the best medicine and due to taking her medicine daily, she lived a long and healthy life. Betsy was a teacher, both professionally and at home. Though she won awards for teaching in the public schools, her greatest lessons were taught by example: acceptance, perseverance, generosity, compassion, unconditional love and a willingness to try new things, go to new places and listen to new ideas. She thought spending money for the latest gadgets was a waste, but was always willing to pay for a vacation or a trip to a dinner theater. Her friends and family knew that all they had to say was "Do you want to go…." and her answer would be Yes! She loved her clothes and if it had tiger stripes or leopard print, she had to have it, especially if there were shoes to match. Betsy made her passage at home on November 8, 2020, surrounded by family who were blessed by her life and doubly blessed by the privilege of helping to ease her passing. She was 98 years young. The family held a private service at the George Kalas Funeral home and her burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery sometime in 2021. Mary, Betsy, Mom, Mema, we love you and we'll miss you. We'll be sharing funny Betsy/Mema stories for the rest of our lives, and we know you'll be laughing right along with us.



