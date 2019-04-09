Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Ellen Auth, 79, of Annapolis, MD and previously of Silver Spring, MD passed away at her home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born on April 18, 1939 in Washington, DC to the late Gregory and Lillian Bussink, Mary Ellen was the youngest of six children. After graduating high school, she married the love of her life, her husband, Anton "Tony" Auth and enjoyed 53 years of marriage until his passing in March of 2015. After working side by side for many years with her husband, Tony, in the family business, Auth Brothers Food Service, she retired and enjoyed spending time with her family. Mary Ellen was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis. She loved her children and grandchildren and the many activities they involved her in daily. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert (Bertha), Gregory (Marie), Bernard (Marilyn) and Donald (Beverley) Bussink and Margaret (Ronald) Pease and her newborn grandson, Andrew Auth. Mary Ellen is survived by her four children, Andrea (Charles) Porciello, Anton "Tony" (Claudia) Auth, Michelle (Douglas) Vaughters and Christopher (Hilary) Auth; her eleven grandchildren, Anton "Tony" Auth, Samuel Vaughters, Sebastian and Leigh Auth, Mary Vaughters, Logan Auth, Luke Vaughters, Emily Porciello, Claire Auth, Lillian and Margaret Porciello; her brother-in-law, Ronald Pease and sister-in-law, Marilyn Bussink. Friends are invited to celebrate Mary Ellen's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Thursday, April 11 from 6 to 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD on Friday, April 12 at 9 am. Interment will be private on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to at . Condolences may be made online at:

2973 Solomons Island Road

Edgewater , MD 21037

410-956-4488 Funeral Home Details Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.