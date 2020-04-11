Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Cifala. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ellen Cifala Mary Ellen (Taylor) Cifala died peacefully in her sleep on March 31st 2020 at her home at the age of 86. Mary Ellen was born in Annapolis, MD on January 16th 1934 and was raised by Captain James and Gertrude Martinez. She graduated from Annapolis High School with the class of 1952. She started her career with the Navy Department in Washington, DC as a stenographer, where she met her husband of 67 years, Joseph Vincent Cifala. Mary Ellen was an excellent home maker and an extraordinary cook! As an entrepreneur, she began her first business venture, The Flower Pot, a garden center on Lee highway in Falls Church, VA. Her husband worked as a Falls Church VA. Police Officer. Mary Ellen's second venture was with her husband, Joe, where they built and operated the Turkey Point Marina in Edgewater, MD. She was well known for her operating skills of a hydrologic trailer, which she negotiated and transported up to 40 foot boats and successfully 'parked' them on boat stands, only to retrieve them to return them to the water. Mary Ellen and her husband opened "Joe's Old Barn Antiques,' located in several locations, which they owned and operated for over ten years. Mary Ellen dearly loved being the mother of and cherishing her children: Mary Teresa (Cifala) Gatens, Joseph Cifala II (deceased,) Marie Helene Cifala, James Bowie Cifala and stepdaughters, Vincette Wilson and Paulette Turnbull. Mary Ellen is survived by 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of life honoring Mary Ellen at a later date.

