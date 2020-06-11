On Friday January 3rd, 2020, Mary Ellen Broviak Gick, 79, of Severna Park, Maryland and Ligonier, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully surrounded by her three children. She died of ovarian cancer after a remarkable four year battle. Mary Ellen was born in Muncie, Indiana to Raymond Broviak and Lucy (Muller) Broviak. She grew up in LaPorte, Indiana, and was the third of eight children. She earned her undergraduate degree from Indiana University Bloomington and her Master of Arts in Education from Purdue University. She was dedicated to her profession as an educator, taught special education for over twenty years, and touched the lives of countless students. Mary Ellen was a loving mother and raised three children Linus, Gabriella, and Gillian. She taught them to be strong, kind and independent. Her children continue to embrace her love of travel, her joy of gardening and her skill of making killer pies. Mary Ellen also loved the Arts. With her friends and family she frequented the theatre and took many trips to museums and galleries across the globe. She loved to travel and was up for any adventure; from exploring Alaska to skiing the Alps, discovering the beauty of the rainforests of Costa Rica to relaxing on the coast of Italy. Mary was a loyal friend and always had many. She loved to play Bridge and was part of Bridge groups for many years. Mary was also an active member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She was on a lifelong mission to advocate for and empower women. Mary was also known for her kindness, thoughtfulness, her beautiful smile and radiant spirit. She was gentle and selfless but also strong willed and fiercely protective of loved ones. A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Pavilion at Twin Harbors Beach, 155 Baybourne Dr., Arnold, MD 21012. All are welcome.



