Mary Ellen Hoagland, 77, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born September 25, 1943 in Belleville, New Jersey. Mary Ellen moved to Punta Gorda from Annapolis with her husband Dick in 2007 and continued her independent CPA practice with clients in Maryland and Florida. She enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake, European travel with her husband, and showing her grandchildren the world. Mary Ellen was co-founder of the Eastport Yacht Club Foundation and worked extensively with the Box Of Rain Foundation and Whitbread Chesapeake. She also enjoyed working with the Guardian Ad Litem program and the Charlotte County FL Homeless Coalition. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Dick; her loving daughter, Cathleen Johannes and her husband Tom; and beloved grandchildren, Tommy and Allison Johannes of Clermont, FL. She is also survived by her loving son, John Hoagland and his wife Maria of Maitland, FL. A celebration of Mary Ellen's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, P.O. Box 380157, Murdock, FL 33338.
