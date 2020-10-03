Mary Emmart, a resident of Severn, MD, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Severn, MD. Mary was born on December 26, 1944 in Cresaptown, MD and was the daughter of the late Elmer and Arizona Winter. Mary was a caring and loving lady with a huge heart. She always helped everyone around her and brought smiles and laughter with her zest for life and silly jokes. Mary loved taking care of and spending time with her family. She loved dancing, singing, golfing with her husband and the ladies golf group. She enjoyed shopping, sight seeing, gardening, and playing with her grandchildren. She will be missed by many. Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Richard R. Emmart of Severn, MD; four loving children, Glenna Miller (Peter) of Severn, MD, Erica Howe (Miguel) of Severna Park, MD, David Emmart (Elena) of Edgewater, MD and Sandra Toler (John) of South Riding, VA; caring sister, Carol Kalbaugh (Mike) of Hershey, PA; devoted brothers, David (Charlene) Winter of Winchester, VA, Jimmy (Barb) Winter of Jacksonville, FL and Frank (Darlene) Winter of Reno, NV; seven cherished grandchildren, Cory (Bridgette) Miller, Dylan Emmart, Nicholas Howe, Sylvia Miller, Marissa Emmart, Haley Howe and Renata Wolfe. The family is asking for donations to ALS Research in lieu of flowers.



