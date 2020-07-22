1/1
Mary Evelyn Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Evelyn Ward, of Crownsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. Beloved mother, grandmother, and friend of all that knew her was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Ward, and a son, daughter and granddaughter. She is survived by 1 son (Riley Carr), 3 daughters (Cynthia Ingram, Mary Ann Strohl and Wendy Crewse), 10 grandchildren (Mary Shelby Rowens, Jennie Villanueva Moore, Tracie Villanueva Notaro, David Strohl, Barry Strohl Jr., Jason Carr, Justin Carr, Sarah Carr, Dustin Carr and Dalton Carr) and 9 great grand children. Mary's door was alway open to anyone who needed to feel loved and protected. Whether you knew her as Mary, Evelyn, Momma or Mema, if you knew her, you knew you had a home. A private memorial service will be held in her honor. We ask that in lieue of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Anne Arundel SPCA, 1815 Bay Ridge Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403 (www.aacspca.org). She left us knowing she was loved and will be missed by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 18, 2020
Condolences to the entire family. Mema was an awesome woman and loved her family. She always treated me as one of the family when I saw her. Rest in peace.
Shannon Evans
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved