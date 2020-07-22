Mary Evelyn Ward, of Crownsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. Beloved mother, grandmother, and friend of all that knew her was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Ward, and a son, daughter and granddaughter. She is survived by 1 son (Riley Carr), 3 daughters (Cynthia Ingram, Mary Ann Strohl and Wendy Crewse), 10 grandchildren (Mary Shelby Rowens, Jennie Villanueva Moore, Tracie Villanueva Notaro, David Strohl, Barry Strohl Jr., Jason Carr, Justin Carr, Sarah Carr, Dustin Carr and Dalton Carr) and 9 great grand children. Mary's door was alway open to anyone who needed to feel loved and protected. Whether you knew her as Mary, Evelyn, Momma or Mema, if you knew her, you knew you had a home. A private memorial service will be held in her honor. We ask that in lieue of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Anne Arundel SPCA, 1815 Bay Ridge Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403 (www.aacspca.org
). She left us knowing she was loved and will be missed by all.