Mary F. Fridrich
Mary Frances Fridrich (Fran) - 64 years old, passed away on April 26, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was a lover of all animals, especially horses and ponies. She kept a stable and took much pleasure in her "Giddy Up Pony Rides" for children. She was also a caregiver for the elderly. She leaves behind her sister Suzanne, brothers Thomas (wife Molly), Edmund, nephews Noah and Samson, and niece Sarah Lippert. A private service will be held due to the coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Days End Farm Horse Rescue, 1372 Woodbine Road, Woodbine, MD 21797 or to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, PO Box 347, Annapolis, MD 21403. Online condolences may be made at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 3, 2020.
