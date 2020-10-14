Mary Feilds

On October 6,2020 Mary Janet (Net) Johnson Fields of Annapolis passed away at the age of 90. Beloved Mother of Mary Fields Gardner (deceased) and Cheryl Fields Cuffee. Grandmother of Curtis Gardner, Clifton Gardner. Great Grandson-Dawvi'Ay Gardner and Great Niece Renee White. Family and Friends are welcome to a viewing on Thursday October 15, 2020 from 10 to 11 which will immediately be followed by the funeral which is located at William Reese & Sons Mortuary 1922 Forest Drive Annapolis, Md 21401.



