1/1
Mary Feilds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 6,2020 Mary Janet (Net) Johnson Fields of Annapolis passed away at the age of 90. Beloved Mother of Mary Fields Gardner (deceased) and Cheryl Fields Cuffee. Grandmother of Curtis Gardner, Clifton Gardner. Great Grandson-Dawvi'Ay Gardner and Great Niece Renee White. Family and Friends are welcome to a viewing on Thursday October 15, 2020 from 10 to 11 which will immediately be followed by the funeral which is located at William Reese & Sons Mortuary 1922 Forest Drive Annapolis, Md 21401.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-268-6015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved