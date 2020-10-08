Born May 14, 1926; passed away on October 5, 2020 after a brief illness caused by colon cancer. She died at home with her family by her side. Her parents were Fred and Frances McCoy. She was raised in the city of Baltimore, Maryland, where she graduated from Western High School with honors. In 1947 she married her childhood sweetheart Earl Bohlman which led to a happy 67 plus year marriage. They had four sons, the late Dr. Mark E. Bohlman, Gary, Randall, and Craig. The produced eight grandsons and one granddaughter. She now has five great granddaughters and two great grandsons. Mazie raised her family in Milford Mill, Maryland. She was a homemaker, treasurer of local IBEW 26, employed by Winner Liquor Distributers, and worked at Hollins Market for her parent's business, Mrs. Frances Butter and Eggs. After her boys graduated high school Mazie and Earl moved to Severna Park, where she resided till her death. Mazie and Earl were founding members of the Forked Creek Yacht Club where they enjoyed many years of fishing and boating. She was a member of Our Ladies of the Elks and a lifetime member of Meals on Wheels. She served as Secretary of Bohlman Electric, run by her sons Randy and Craig. Mazie was a very involved member of Our Shepard Lutheran Church. She was an usher most Sundays and went to the Wednesday morning bible study. It was the center of her faith. Mazie enjoyed cooking and was published in a magazine for her recipes for crab cakes and oyster stew. Mazie was also very interested in politics. She served as an election judge for many years. She was always ready for a discussion on the events of the day. Fox News and her got along very well. Mazie loved to travel and spent winters in Florida, always making a trip to Disney World. Mazie and Earl also liked to take cruise trips through the islands. In 1983 they bought a condominium in Ocean City, Maryland. Our Place at the Beach was the name of the family condo. Many summers of good time family and friends was had. Entertaining, dinner and dancing was always at the forefront of Mazie's life. She really was the life of the party. Ravens and Orioles always brought about a gathering and she loved all the Baltimore teams. Their 50th wedding anniversary was one of the highlights of her life. A catered affair at the La Fountain Bleu with all her friends and family with a live band. She was a dancer right up to the end enjoying her grandson's weddings. After Earls passing, she invited her grandson Alex to move into her home with her. Alex and Mazie developed a special bond in which they both took care of each other. It certainly lifted Mazie's spirits after Earl's death and gave her purpose to keep moving forward. The most important thing in Mazie's life was her wonderful husband Earl and taking care of her great family, who were all present at her untimely death. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday October 10, 2020 from 2:00pm-5:00pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A 495 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 1:30pm at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 400 Benfield Rd, Severna Park, MD 21146. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Our Shepherd Lutheran Church. Online condolences and coronavirus restrictions may be seen on www.barrancofuneralhome.com