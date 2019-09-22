Mary E. Gibbs of Severna Park, affectionately known as Grandma Betty, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019. She was born in Washington D.C. on November 24, 1925 to Harry W. Pickles and Mary N. Pickles. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence E. Gibbs in 1990, as well as her parents, Harry and Mary Pickles. She is survived by her children, William R. Gibbs, Thomas E. Gibbs (Kate), Ken A. Gibbs (Donna), her grandchildren, Emily, Ashley, Megan, Maddie, Erik, Katy Grace, Elizabeth and Ian; as well as 10 great-grandchildren. Mary was a devoted member of Landover Christian Church. She truly lived all of her nearly 94 years making sure her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew how much they were loved, and that they understood the importance of family. She leaves a strong legacy of love, devotion and faith and will be greatly missed by her family. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00am at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church in Severna Park. In lieu of flowers please donate to: Children's Neuroblastoma Cancer Foundation in honor of Betty's great grandson Lincoln who is currently in treatment for Neuroblastoma. http://www.cncfhore.org Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019