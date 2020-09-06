Mary Patricia (Pat) was born on April 19, 1945, in Charlottesville, VA, the daughter of Mary and Robert Thompson of Orange, VA. Pat attended school in Orange and then earned a BS in Mathematics from Mary Washington College and subsequently a MS in Computer Science from The University of Maryland. She joined The National Security Agency in 1966 retiring in 2006. During her time at the Agency she traveled to many parts of the world on behalf of the Agency's mission. She progressed through many different technical and managerial positions among which were Chief of the Theater Software Support Facility based in Hawaii and Chief of the Software Support Facility at NSA HQ Europe located in Stuttgart Germany. During her employment, she received many accolades and awards for her achievements in support of the Agency's mission. Following her retirement, she was employed by Booze, Allen, Hamilton Corp. for a classified project at the NSA involving a sister Intelligence agency. She finally retired in 2009 when she and Paul moved to The Villages Pat and Paul married in 1987 and she gained three wonderful step daughters Paige Weber of Ponte Vedra, FL, Penny Rollison of Crofton, MD and Patty Humler of Chesapeake Beach MD; and in time 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Pat enjoyed golf, playing the piano, Mahjong, bridge and Zintangle .among other activities. She and Paul lived and traveled in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia for pleasure and for work. Pat had an abiding interest in many charitable endeavors especially those that involved helping children here and around the world. She was kind and solicitous of others and a loving wife to husband Paul. She has left a void that cannot be filled. Funeral will be Tue., Sep. 8, 2020 12:PM at Community United Methodist Church, Fruitland Park, FL. Life stream is available at https://cumcfp.online.church/
. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Arrangements entrusted with HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 * 352-775-7427. Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com
