Mary Jean Grillo, 80, passed away on February 4th, 2019 in Gambrills, Maryland.Mary Jean was born in Valley Stream, New York on July 15, 1938, the daughter of John and Mary Browner. She was preceded in death by her parents, her one day old son, Steven and her brother, Jerry Browner.She graduated from Kings County nursing school in 1958 and was employed for thirty years at the Arundel Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Maryland. She married Anthony Grillo in 1959, and they remained happily married for sixty years until her death.Mary is survived by her 4 loving children and their spouses: Jeanne (Robert Srour), John (Cathy), Monica (Stephen Crum), and Ann (William Garland). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jack, Sarah, Jennifer, Molly, Allison, Lucy, Isabel, Lyndsay, and Nora; her sisters, Ronnie and Veronica, and many nieces and nephews.Mary lived a full life up until her last days. She was an active member of Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church in Millersville, Maryland, where her husband Tony was a deacon. She was involved in many aspects of the church ministries. She enjoyed biking, running, cooking, reading, and visiting her grandchildren at all their different colleges. She loved to travel and visited places such as Florida National Scenic Trail, Cape Henlopen, Hawaii, San Juan Islands, Italy, Germany, Belgium, and Holland. Her favorite place to visit was Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.Donations in her name can be made to a .

