Service Information

Our Lady of the Angels
711 Maiden Choice Ln
Catonsville, MD 21228

Visitation

10:00 AM

Our Lady of the Angels Church at Charlestown Retirement Community
711 Maiden Choice Lane
Catonsville , MD

Funeral Mass

11:00 AM

Our Lady of the Angels Church at Charlestown Retirement Community
711 Maiden Choice Lane
Catonsville , MD

Obituary

Mary Joyce Olson Grindstaff, age 81, died at home on February 5, 2020 in Annapolis, MD. Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Johnny Lee Grindstaff. Mary is survived by her four children, Gregory Grindstaff (Lesa) of Greer, SC, Jeffrey Grindstaff (Kim) of McKinny,TX, Mary Jane Evans (James) of Annapolis, MD and Michael Grindstaff (Carrie-Anne) of Merrick, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren, John Jeffrey, Patrick, Mary Katherine, Victoria, Matthew, Stephanie Grace, James, Emma, Erin, Keira, and Mary Eileen. Mary was born on September 28, 1938 in Wesley, Iowa to parents Ervin and Emma Laux Olson. She was the eighth of ten children. Also preceding her in death were her three sisters Florence Wagner and her husband, Oscar, Lucille Pink and her husband Robert, and Rose Blau and her husband Merle; Five brothers, Kay Olson, Pete Olson and his wife Phyllis, Don Olson, Wally Olson and his wife, Valerie, and Bob Olson and his wife Pat. Survivors include sister- in- law Mary Lou Olson, sister-in-law Norma Olson, and one brother, Mike Olson and his wife Pat along with other friends and family. She married in 1958 and raised four children during the 33 years living in Arnold, MD. Upon her husbands retirement in 1997 they moved to their beloved Hilton Head Island, SC where they lived for 16 years. She spent over 6 years at the Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville, MD and spent the last 6 months at Brightview Senior Living in Annapolis, MD near family. Mary was a social woman who was deeply involved in many philanthropic organizations. She was an avid golfer and bridge player. Her family and friends will always remember her as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Services will be held at Our Lady of the Angels Church at Charlestown Retirement Community, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Friday, February 14, 2020. Visitation at 10am, Mass at 11am, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Mary's name.

