Service Information Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 (410)-360-1770

Mary Helen Punte Steg, 92, a 6 year resident of Augsburg Home and formerly of Pasadena, MD, died on February 19, 2020 at her home in Augsburg. Mrs. Steg was born on January 29, 1928 in Baltimore, MD to the late Casper Jr. and Mary Helen Punte. She worked as a clerk for the MVA for 17 years before retiring in 1989. She also spent 25 years selling Beeline fashions. Outside of work, Helen was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Pasadena and enjoyed lectoring at Mass, reading, dancing, walking, and taking trips to Ocean City and New York. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Steg is preceded in death by her beloved husband, George E. Steg, Sr.. She is survived by her son, George E. Steg, Jr. of Pasadena; daughters, Helen Marie Callahan of Towson and Theresa "Terri" Lynn Hogue of Pasadena; sister, Ann Joan Thomasson of Baltimore; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, February 23 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services will take place on Monday, February 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 200 Ware Ave., Towson, MD 21204. Interment at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.

