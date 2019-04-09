Mary "Theresa" Hommel, 77, a long-time resident of Crownsville passed away peacefully at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis on Friday April 5th 2019 surrounded by her loving family.Theresa was born February 8, 1942 in Washington, D.C. She was a retired Anne Arundel County nurse, a member of Our Lady of The Fields Catholic Church, and was very active with her serenity group. She enjoyed the beach, her neighborhood, and spending time with her family.She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Terry Allen Hommel and is survived by her daughter Dawn Riley, son Daniel Hommel, and her grandchildren Emily (Stark) and Mickey (Riley). Also survived by her sister, Carol Robbins (Bill), her niece Carrie and nephew Billy. The family will receive visitation from 2-4pm and 7-9pm Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills Maryland. Funeral services will be held at 11am Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hardesty Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Theresa's name to South Shore Recovery Club, P.O. Box 781, Crownsville, Maryland 21032.

