Mary Jane Compe Foard was born in Englewood, NJ, on September 13, 1932 to the late David Pasquale Compe and Jane Grannis. She spent her childhood in Dumont, NJ, until the age of 13 when the family moved to Alexandria, VA. There she attended George Washington High School graduating in 1951 having achieved many academic honors, and was also on the cheerleading squad. She attended the College of William and Mary graduating in 1955, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta or "Tri-Delt" sorority and was also a cheerleader. From there she began a teaching career in elementary education, teaching second grade in Alexandria, VA, and then kindergarten at the Gibson Island Country School in Pasadena, MD. She married her high school sweet heart, Thomas R. Foard, in 1956, and in 1963 they moved to the community of North Shore in Pasadena, Maryland, where they had lived for 56 years, enjoying their waterfront setting on the Magothy River. They enjoyed the many community events and the wonderful neighbors of North Shore, while also enjoying being members of the Gibson Island Club for many years. Mary Jane enjoyed her family, and it was rare for her to miss a game or any other school event that involved her two sons or grandchildren. As a homemaker, she prided herself on preparing wonderful home cooked meals and enjoyed entertaining family and friends at their home throughout the years, especially during the holidays. In addition to her parents, Mary Jane is preceded in death by her sister, Harriet Compe Roll. Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 63 years, Thomas R. Foard, her two sons, Thomas D. Foard (wife Lynne Hudspeth Foard, grandson Andrew T. Foard and wife Nicole Shields Foard, great-grandson Mason Thomas Foard, and granddaughter Allison C. Foard) and John R. Foard (wife Mary Branch Foard, and granddaughters Lindsey Foard and Caroline Foard). Mary Jane is also survived by her brother David P. Compe. The Foard family will be hosting a ceremony to celebrate Mary Jane's life at a future date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

