Mary Jane "Granny" Hetrick (née Barthel) died peacefully on Dec. 14, 2019, at the age of 98. Granny is survived by her children, Donna Tyler (Blue Ridge Summit, PA), Barbara Francis (Jonesboro, AR), Kevin Hetrick (Annapolis, MD), and Debra Resner (Kennesaw, GA); eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and thirteen great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles Henry Barthel and Tydvil Mae Barthel (née Jones); husband, Stuart Hetrick; four siblings, and two grandchildren. Granny was born on August 12, 1921, in Pottsville, PA. She was raised in Brockton, PA. She previously resided in Gettysburg, PA; Marietta, GA; and Annapolis, MD. After her retirement from the South Mountain Restoration Center in Mt. Alto, PA, she moved to Marietta, GA, in 1995 and worked at Timber Ridge Elementary School until 2009. She took great pride in her work in the school's lunchroom and after-school program. She was awarded multiple certificates for never taking a sick day. Granny was the life of the party. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, bird-watching, and caring for her houseplants. She was a lifelong loyal Penn State fan. Granny was a member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Arnold, MD. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 12:00 p.m., at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD, 21146. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Gloria Dei: http://gloriadei-today.stackstaging.com/donate/
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019