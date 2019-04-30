Mary Jo Wells (nee Hazen), 85, a resident of Arnold, passed away on March 24, 2019 at Household of Angels Assisted Living in Severna Park.She was born on May 11, 1933 in Baltimore, MD and raised in Arnold, MD. Her past residences were in California, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Japan. Mary Jo attended Elementary School in Coronado, CA; Friends School of Baltimore; Arnold Elementary; Punahou School in Honolulu; Collicot Elementary School in Milton, MA; Elementary School in Newport News, VA; Friends Select School in Philadelphia, PA; St. Michael's Country Day School in Newport, RI; Junior High in Long Beach, CA; Rogers High School in Newport, RI; and graduated from Annapolis High School in 1951. She also attended Western Maryland College and Anne Arundel Community College.Mary Jo worked as a registered nurse with Harbor Hospital. She was a member of various church groups. She enjoyed swimming, collecting Olympic pins, England, travel, and music.She was preceded in death by her parents, Capt. Joseph Truman Hazen and Mary Mildred Joyce Hazen and her son, James O.Wells.She is survived by her sister, Barbara Hazen Landrum of Severna Park; son, Joseph Wells of Rodanthe, NC; daughter, Elizabeth Joyce Wells Lannigan of Bordentown, NJ; three grandchildren, Jessica Armstrong of Odenton, MD, Barry Wells of Rodanthe, NC, Kyla Wells of Rodanthe, NC; and two great grandchildren, Jackson and Eddie, Jr.A Memorial Service will be held on May 1, 2019 at 10:00am in the Pasadena United Methodist Church 61 Ritchie Hwy. Pasadena, MD 21122.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019