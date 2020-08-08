Mary Jo Woodrum, 78, of Severn, passed away at home on August 2, 2020. She was born in North Carolina to the late Jack and Josephine Bulluck. Mary Jo retired after many years from the Postal Federal Credit Union as President / CEO. She enjoyed watching basketball, football and baseball, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Judy Ann Woodrum; beloved husband of 48 years, Ernest "Woody" Woodrum; and her brother, George Bulluck. She is survived by her loving daughter, Debora Sanner and her husband, Michael; cherished grandsons, Alan W. Smithson Jr., Jason N. Smithson and Christopher A. Smithson; beloved great-grandchildren, Adam, Gabrielle and Mena; and dear sister, Teddy Wimberly. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Avenue, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), on Tues., Aug. 11th, from 11AM – 1PM. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 1 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment MD Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Bella Machre, 7765 Freetown Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060 or The ARC of Anne Arundel County, 931 Spa Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home. For condolences, visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com