MARY JOAN BREWER, 84 passed away July 2, 2020 at her home in Murrells Inlet, SC. after a long illness. Raised in Glen Burnie, Joan was predeceased by her parents, George & Lena Brewer. Joan attended Richard Henry Lee Elementary and graduated from GBHS in 1953. Prior to moving to PA, Joan worked for the FBI & NSA. She married and had five children, and in 1974 the family moved to Myrtle Beach, SC. Joan worked for Myrtle Bch. Officers Club, Air Force Base and then the Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union as Dir. of Personnel & Security. I retirement she enjoyed baby sitting her grandchildren who lived close by and became very involved in a local charity, Help 4 Kids. She was also Secretary for her Home Owners Assoc. Joan leaves five loving children, Lisa D. Bell, Janet D. Wall (Frasier), Susan D. Wallace, Amy D. Webb (Chad) all of Murrells Inlet, SC and son, Joseph W. Dobinski,(Julie) of Fernadina Beach, FL. She had seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. Joan is survived by her sister Betty Brewer McCullough (Jim) of Stevensville, MD. The family will hold a private memorial service in Murrells Inlet and burial will be at Monocacy Cemetery, Beallsville, Md. The family requests that Memorial contributions, in her name, be made to: Help 4 Kids, 2523 Forestbrook Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or Regency Hospice, 600 Garden City Connector, Suite A, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576



