1/1
Mary Joan Brewer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY JOAN BREWER, 84 passed away July 2, 2020 at her home in Murrells Inlet, SC. after a long illness. Raised in Glen Burnie, Joan was predeceased by her parents, George & Lena Brewer. Joan attended Richard Henry Lee Elementary and graduated from GBHS in 1953. Prior to moving to PA, Joan worked for the FBI & NSA. She married and had five children, and in 1974 the family moved to Myrtle Beach, SC. Joan worked for Myrtle Bch. Officers Club, Air Force Base and then the Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union as Dir. of Personnel & Security. I retirement she enjoyed baby sitting her grandchildren who lived close by and became very involved in a local charity, Help 4 Kids. She was also Secretary for her Home Owners Assoc. Joan leaves five loving children, Lisa D. Bell, Janet D. Wall (Frasier), Susan D. Wallace, Amy D. Webb (Chad) all of Murrells Inlet, SC and son, Joseph W. Dobinski,(Julie) of Fernadina Beach, FL. She had seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. Joan is survived by her sister Betty Brewer McCullough (Jim) of Stevensville, MD. The family will hold a private memorial service in Murrells Inlet and burial will be at Monocacy Cemetery, Beallsville, Md. The family requests that Memorial contributions, in her name, be made to: Help 4 Kids, 2523 Forestbrook Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or Regency Hospice, 600 Garden City Connector, Suite A, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved