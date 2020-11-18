Mary Julia Lund (Judy), 81, a 46 year resident of Pasadena and formerly of Roanoke, VA, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mrs. Lund was born October 10, 1939 in Roanoke, VA to the late George and Ida Bower. She was a dedicated homemaker, devoted wife and loving mother. In her spare time she enjoyed playing pool and was a member of a pool team out of the Brass Rail Pub of Pasadena. As a team they traveled to many places including Las Vegas in the early 2000's. She also enjoyed antiquing and traveling, especially to Florida. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lund is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Eric G. Lund and brother George Bower, Jr. She is survived by her children, Catherine Stang of Crownsville, MD, Eric David Lund of Florida, Angela M. Haney and her husband Timothy of Pasadena, MD, Laurie A. Meek and her husband Robert of Pasadena, MD, Joseph Bower Lund and his wife Jennifer of Pasadena, MD, 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Friends may visit Sunday, November 22nd from 1-4 pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122 where a service will be held Monday, November 23rd at 11:30 am. Interment is private. Please be aware that, due to county-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, Stallings Funeral Home is only allowing 60 people in the building at a time and face coverings must be worn while inside. For livestreaming information and online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com
