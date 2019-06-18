Mary Katharine Rice age 68 of Annapolis passed away from breast cancer Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hospice of the Chesapeake's Rebecca Fortney Inpatient Care Center in Pasadena, Maryland. A memorial service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 2114 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SPCA of Anne Arundel County, 1815 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403 or through their website at aacspca.org. For a full obituary and to share special memories or condolences, please visit www.simplicitycfs.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 18, 2019