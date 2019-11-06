Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kilbourne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Local naturalist and life-long educator Mary Kilbourne died of cancer on October 20, 2019, at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. She was 83. Mary was best known as a protector of local rivers and natural spaces, testifying against development of dwindling wooded spaces and educating generations on the importance of conservation. She was the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Baywatcher of the Year in 1995 and Conservationist of the Year in 1999. She received the Jug Bay Award in 2005, and in 2008 was recognized for outstanding contributions to Boating Safety Education. She served on Governor Parris Glendening's Patuxent River Commission and led many restoration projects. Mary grew up in Suitland, Maryland, daughter of Robert and Sarah Whittenburg, and graduated from the University of Maryland before launching a successful career as a biology teacher with Prince George's County schools. She retired from Crossland High School in Temple Hills after more than 30 years of teaching and went on to serve 25 years as a naturalist and boating safety instructor at Patuxent River Park. She is survived by her husband of more than 50 years Charlie Kilbourne of Upper Marlboro, MD, also a retired Prince George's County biology teacher; brother-in-law Paul Kilbourne of Sarasota, FL; niece Lisa Yereance and her husband David, of Riverview, FL; and nephew Scott Kilbourne, his wife Chris, and their son Parker, all of Tampa, FL. Mary was cremated, and an outdoor memorial service will be scheduled in Spring. In lieu of flowers, Mary's family asks that people donate to causes that support the Earth and vote for leaders who will protect it.

