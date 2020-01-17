Mary Wieland Lauffer, 101, a 20-year year resident of Heritage Harbour in Annapolis, MD and previously of Philadelphia, PA, died on January 14, 2020, at her home following a short illness. Born September 10, 1918, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Frederick and Anna Gatz Wieland, she graduated from Beaver College (now Arcadia University) with a bachelor of science degree and from the University of Pennsylvania with a master of science degree in Education. Mary was employed as a teacher and coach in various Pennsylvania schools. She enjoyed genealogy and athletics. Mary was an alternate for the U.S. National Field Hockey Team in 1940 and was a three-time golf champion at the National Senior Games. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William D. Lauffer, Sr., and a brother, Frederick Wieland. Mary is survived by two children, William D. Lauffer, Jr. of Chester, MD and Mary Louise Lauffer-Butler of Lewes, DE; two grandchildren, Paul Lauffer of North Port, FL and Karen Lauffer of Littleton, CO; and two great-grandchildren. All services are private. An online guestbook is available at:

