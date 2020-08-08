Mary C. Berwager Lord, 104, of Severna Park, MD, passed away on 15 July 2020 at Candle Light Cove Assisted Living in Easton, MD. She resided for a short time in Annapolis, MD with her son and his wife. Born 18 December 1915, in Manchester, MD, she was the daughter of the late Emory Berwager and Myrtle (Buchman) Berwager. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert C. Lord, a brother, Richard E. Berwager and a sister, Julia K. Berwager. Mary Lord graduated from Western Maryland College in 1935 and began teaching music at Glen Burnie High School at the age of 19 and continued until 1942. After some time off raising her sons, she returned to teaching music in 1953 at Richard Henry Lee Elementary School in Glen Burnie and also taught at Severna Park Elementary and Jones Elementary before becoming a music resource teacher until her retirement in 1974. After retirement, she stayed active in her community, her church and playing the piano to accompany the AACPS Retired Teachers Chorus as well as, volunteering to play at assisted living homes. AT 104 ½, she was still playing the piano. Mary is survived by sons Craig Lord and his wife Betty, David Lord and his wife Rita, three grandchildren, Denise Roberson, Keri Allen and Christine Gonzalez and four great-grandchildren, Ashley Roberson, Bradley Roberson, Grace Allen and Craig Allen. Arrangements will be private. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake or Talbot Hospice.



