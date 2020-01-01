On December 26th, 2019; M. Lorraine (nee Rott) Hebrank; beloved wife of the late Philip J. Hebrank; devoted mother of Diana Hebrank Woods and her husband William, Philip J. Hebrank, Jr. and his wife Charlotte, and Suzanne Hebrank Morgan and her husband Thomas; dear grandmother of Joseph W. Stickel Jr. and his wife Stacey, Teresa Hebrank Buckmaster and her husband Grady, Karen Hebrank Fewel and her husband Ken, Philip Hudson Woods and his wife Stacey, Erica Hebrank Corless and her husband Mike, Lauren Woods Popp, and Sarah Woods Weller; dear great grandmother of Lainey, Sai, Charleigh, Griffin, Reagan, Makenna, Gavin, Annabelle, Hudson, Caroline, Kaylee, Claire, Colleen, Kendall, Thomas, Jackson, Gabrielle and baby Gillen. The family will receive friends on Friday, January, 3rd, 2020, from 3-5PM and 7-9PM. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, January, 4th, 2020 at 11AM, at Evans Life Celebration Home in Monkton. Internment to follow at Gardens of Faith located on Trumps Mill Road in Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for the Bruck Fund. Checks should be made payable to: Broadmead, Inc., 13801 York Road, Cockeysville MD 21030.

