Mary Lou Roberts Lowman, 92, of Stoneville, NC passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Calabash, NC. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm Friday, May 29, 2020 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel in Eden, NC. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 pm before the service. Interment will be at a later date in the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, Maryland. Mary Lou was born in Rockingham County, NC on February 27, 1928, a daughter of Clyde Ira Roberts and Nettie Alley Roberts, both deceased. She was a loving companion, wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Calvin Ray Lowman, her sisters, Frances Roberts and Hilda Barker. She is survived by her faithful companion, Smith Wayne Greene; her children, Wanda Rogers and her late husband, Vendel of Ocean Isle, NC, Steven Lowman and wife Doris of Calabash, NC, Hilda Romans and husband Jack of Calabash, Morris Lowman and wife Deloris of Calabash, NC and Michael Lowman of Maryland; her six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren with one on the way.



