Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Contee. View Sign

Mary Louise Contee was born on November 28, 1948. Mary departed this life on February 23, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. She is survived by her son, Eric Smith, and daughter, Louise Johns, eight sisters and brothers, and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Franklin United Methodist Church in Churchton, Maryland with viewing at 9 am, wake at 10 am, and funeral service at 11 am. Mary will be buried with her mother and father at Chews Memorial United Methodist Church following the service.

Mary Louise Contee was born on November 28, 1948. Mary departed this life on February 23, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. She is survived by her son, Eric Smith, and daughter, Louise Johns, eight sisters and brothers, and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Franklin United Methodist Church in Churchton, Maryland with viewing at 9 am, wake at 10 am, and funeral service at 11 am. Mary will be buried with her mother and father at Chews Memorial United Methodist Church following the service. Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close