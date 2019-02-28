Mary Louise Contee was born on November 28, 1948. Mary departed this life on February 23, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. She is survived by her son, Eric Smith, and daughter, Louise Johns, eight sisters and brothers, and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Franklin United Methodist Church in Churchton, Maryland with viewing at 9 am, wake at 10 am, and funeral service at 11 am. Mary will be buried with her mother and father at Chews Memorial United Methodist Church following the service.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019