Mary Louraine McIntyre, 86, of Glen Burnie passed away on January 30, 2020. Louraine was born on February 28, 1933 in Baltimore. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Grimm. Louraine is survived by her grandson, Jeffrey Grimm (Amy); her great-grandchildren, Normandy, Jacoby and Wesley Grimm; and her niece, Karen Craig (Steven). She enjoyed her job as a hairstylist, doing hair and nails. She also enjoyed dancing, staying fashionable and driving her Corvette and Thunderbird. A Memorial Service will be held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Saturday, February 8th at 3 PM. A gathering of family and friends will precede the service from 1-3 PM. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020