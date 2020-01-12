Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary MacWilliams. View Sign Service Information Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 (410)-647-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Dill Mac Williams (Mary Erma) passed away peacefully on January 1 at Future Care Rehab Center, Arnold, Md. at the age of 89 years. She was born and raised in Severna Park and the daughter of the late Erman O. Dill, owner of Dill Plumbing and Heating Co. and the chief of Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Department for 16 years, and Mary R. Dill. She was married in 1963 for 10 years to Wallace Mac Williams Jr. chief mechanical engineer at BGE who was responsible for the studies which led to the building of the nuclear power plant at Calvert Cliffs, Md. Mary Erma graduated from Towson State Teachers College and began teaching at her alma mater Severna Park Elementary School, Westview Elementary School in Baltimore County, and a private school Wroxeter on the Severn. She was a member of the Annapolis Yacht Club since 1963 and enjoyed boating with her husband. In later years she traveled and worked with showing English Springer Spaniel dogs. She is survived by her brother Erman O. Dill (Lanny) and his wife Mary Edna, and their daughters Mary Kathryn Pitta and Susan McConkey both of Severna Park, six grand nieces and nephews, a step son Roger W. Mac Williams and wife Bette, of Arnold and companion of 45 years, Eleanore Sterling, of Severna Park. Funeral arrangements will be private.

Mary Dill Mac Williams (Mary Erma) passed away peacefully on January 1 at Future Care Rehab Center, Arnold, Md. at the age of 89 years. She was born and raised in Severna Park and the daughter of the late Erman O. Dill, owner of Dill Plumbing and Heating Co. and the chief of Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Department for 16 years, and Mary R. Dill. She was married in 1963 for 10 years to Wallace Mac Williams Jr. chief mechanical engineer at BGE who was responsible for the studies which led to the building of the nuclear power plant at Calvert Cliffs, Md. Mary Erma graduated from Towson State Teachers College and began teaching at her alma mater Severna Park Elementary School, Westview Elementary School in Baltimore County, and a private school Wroxeter on the Severn. She was a member of the Annapolis Yacht Club since 1963 and enjoyed boating with her husband. In later years she traveled and worked with showing English Springer Spaniel dogs. She is survived by her brother Erman O. Dill (Lanny) and his wife Mary Edna, and their daughters Mary Kathryn Pitta and Susan McConkey both of Severna Park, six grand nieces and nephews, a step son Roger W. Mac Williams and wife Bette, of Arnold and companion of 45 years, Eleanore Sterling, of Severna Park. Funeral arrangements will be private. Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020

