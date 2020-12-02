Mary Elizabeth Morin Manogue, "Marybeth", a 36-year resident of Edgewater, MD and previously of Rockville, MD, died on Friday, November 27, 2020, at her residence. Born December 6, 1934, in Washington, DC, to the late Mary and Howard Morin, she graduated from Catholic University in Washington, DC on a partial scholarship in Arts and Music in 1958. Marybeth held many jobs, including being a maritime captain, sailing instructor, church choir soloist, founder of Jubilate! choir, Director of Music at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, and homemaker. As a professionally trained soprano soloist who performed in the Washington area, Marybeth sang professionally as a soloist at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, and in the choir at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Her greatest passion was sailing. She was happiest on her 37-foot sailboat, Sea Diva, navigating the seas of the Chesapeake Bay. Marybeth is survived by her husband of 61 years, Raymond J. Manogue; three children, Raymond John Manogue, Jr. of Edgewater, MD, Robert (Megan) Francis Manogue of Eldersburg, MD, and Michael (Emma) Paul Manogue of Texas; two siblings, Howard Morin of Kensington, MD and Julie Rhodes of Potomac, MD; and four grandchildren, Liam Manogue of Texas, Anna and Sean Manogue of Baltimore, MD, and Kevin Manogue of Eldersburg, MD. Due to current pandemic restrictions, all current services will be private. A memorial service and burial will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Maryland Therapeutic Riding, Attn: Development Office, 1141 Sunrise Beach Rd., Crownsville, MD 21032. An online guestbook is available at: