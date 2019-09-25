Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Margaret Edwards. View Sign Service Information Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 (410)-647-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Margaret Edwards, 80, of Severna Park passed away on September 20, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born to MD Joseph and Dorothy McGill on May 27, 1939 in Casper, Wyoming. Mary was raised in a strong Catholic family in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado with her six siblings. She graduated Saint Francis De Sales High school with honors. During an interview with the local newspaper, she noted her desire to follow her father's footsteps and become a medical doctor but felt a stronger desire to find a career that allowed her to have a big family as well. She went on to be the sixth female graduate from the Colorado School of Mines earning an advanced degree in Chemical Engineering. She married her love, Ronald G. Edwards, on June 21, 1963. Together, they raised 6 children of their own. Mary worked more than 20 years in various Civil and Mechanical Engineering positions for the Air Force, Navy, and Army designing and building infrastructure and buildings all over the world. Mary and Ronald raised their family together across three continents living in Hawaii, Ohio, Virginia, Washington D.C., Spain, Japan, and Maryland. In her youth she was a notable athlete competing in diving, swimming and ski club. She was also a scholar and a youth leader participating in the National Junior Classic League, as well as the St. Frances Forensic League. As a dedicated employee, she was recognized several times for her contributions to the DoD engineering mission. As a mother, she loved, raised, and nurtured a "small village" of children which she felt was her greatest accomplishment. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years; her children, Rebecca Amy (John) of Severna Park, Timothy Edwards of Arnold, Shaun Edwards (Cynthia) of Millersville, Maureen Pawlikowski (Matthew) of Severna Park, Brian Edwards (Jennifer) of Davidsonville, and Kathleen Bridgeman (David) of Severna Park; along with 15 grandchildren and a great-grandson. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4-7pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1pm at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 689 Ritchie Hwy in Severna Park. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor at 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD, 21228. Online condolences may be made on

