Mary lived a remarkably long life of 106 years. She passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 in her home in Annapolis, MD. Mary was born to Michael Neuens and Therese Frank in Chicago, IL in 1913. She was the last survivor of her 8 siblings. She married William Taylor Downie in 1933. They had 2 children, the late Margaret Ellis (Dr Robert Ellis) who passed away in 2012 and Dr William Duncan Downie (Suzanne Downie) who resides in Carson City, NV. She is survived by 5 grandchildren, Robert Ellis JR (Trisha Ellis) of Jacksonville, FL, Chris Ellis (Dawn Ellis) of Annapolis, MD, Lisa Ellis of Pittsburgh, PA, Lori Ellis Hardee (Ryan Hardee) of Corning, NY and Jesse Viner (Larissa Viner) of Arvada, CO. She attributed her long life to the love of her 11 great-grandchildren and the hundreds of people who called her "Gram". She lived in Chicago until her husband's death in 1971. She was a long-term resident of Annapolis and also spent many years living in Lady Lake, FL. She loved to travel, bake, make homemade wine, and spent the last 50 years being an integral part of her family's lives. Later in life, she discovered her gift of art at the Arnold Senior Center. She spent many years painting and was a very talented artist. At the age of 73, she also took up carving ducks from a block of wood. She carved over 60 ducks and has been featured in many magazines. Her passion for art has been passed down for generations. "Gram" leaves behind a legacy and will be remembered for her sense of humor, twinkle in her eye and her love of life. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Cheers to you Gram!!

