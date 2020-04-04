On April 1, 2020, Mary Nichols returned home to our Lord. She passed away, of natural causes, at FutureCare Cherrywood Nursing Home in Reisterstown, MD. Mary was born in Connellsville, PA, but resided in Catonsville, MD the majority of her life. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Wasyl and Anna Hyschak-Bodnar. Brothers: Frank, John, Mike, Charles & Nicholas. Sisters: Katherine McGee, Anna Wood, and Susan (Sophie) Young. She is survived by her sister, Julia Bodnar-Huber , daughter Susan, best friend, Linda Ingram, as well as several loving nieces and nephews. Mary worked, as a secretary, at Revere Copper and Earle M. Jorgensen. She graduated from Southern High School in 1943. She enjoyed traveling, arts & crafts, crocheting and was a member of the Catonsville Senior Center. She was also an Orioles and Ravens super-fan. Services are being handled by Hubbard Funeral Home in Baltimore. Internment will be privately held at a grave side service at St. Michael's Ukrainian Cemetery, Dundalk, MD.

