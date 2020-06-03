Mary Patriotis, retired local business owner in Odenton, died on Saturday May 28, 2020, due to complications of the Corona Virus. The Millersville resident was 85 years old. Born in the tiny village of Yialousa, Cyprus, Mary emigrated to the United Sates in 1953. Mary married Vasos Patriotis in 1958 and eventually moved and settled in Maryland in 1972. Mary purchased a carry out in 1974, which through hard work and dedication became a fixture in the Odenton area for over 40 years until her retirement. Mary was known as a kind, generous and loving person, devoted to her family and her siblings as well as her faith. Mary has three children, Themos, Ronnie and Fay and was preceded in death by her husband, Vasos and daughter Fay. All services are private. For more information or to post condolences please visit



