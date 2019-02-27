Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On February 23, 2019, Mary Joan (nee Martel) Perry died in Annapolis, MD. Mrs. Perry is survived by her husband of 65 years - Thomas A. Perry, Sr., and her children and their spouses - Thomas and Christine Perry, Kathleen and Chauncey Brooks III, Mark and Cheryl Perry, Patrice and M. Eamonn McGeady, III. Mary Joan is also survived by her 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Mary Joan was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Martel of Baltimore, MD. She is survived by her younger brother Joseph F. Martel, II. She was pre-deceased by three siblings – Thomas Martel, Sr., Sister Patricia Martel, SSJ, and Edward J. Martel. Mary Joan focused much of her life on raising her four children and working as Office Manager for the medical practice of Drs. Peter Schilder and Nicholas Capozzoli for nearly twenty years. She was a devout Catholic, and volunteered numerous hours over her lifetime, especially to St. Mary's Parish, where she was a long-time member in the choir. Mary Joan was a breast cancer survivor of more than 35 years and volunteered at the Breast Center of Anne Arundel Medical Center. She also enjoyed a second life during her 19-years wintering in Marathon, FL, where she was active in the local parish, garden clubs, and ladies clubs. She loved being at the beach, whether in Ocean City, MD or in Florida. Wherever she was in the world, she always had a sense of adventure and enjoyment of the people around her.The family will receive friends at the Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Ave., Annapolis, MD, 21401 on Sunday, March 3 from 3-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, March 4 at 10:30 AM at St. John Neumann Church, 620 N. Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD 21401. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, any remembrance donations are requested to go to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Gov. Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.

