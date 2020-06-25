Mary Jane Peters, 81, of Annapolis, MD and previously of Bethany Beach, DE, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Sunrise of Annapolis. Born March 7, 1939 in Somerville MA to the late George and Esther Toronto, Mary entered the Air Force after high school and proudly served at Andrews AFB. Her life's journey encountered many chapters as she raised 6 children, and had several careers including her beloved years at the Department of Commerce, Washington D.C. as an Export Specialist. She served as CASA advocate for children, was a long-time supporter of Al-Anon and had an avid love of reading and travel. Mary was a parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church of Bethany Beach and more recently St. John Nuemann Church in Annapolis. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Richard Peters, daughter Terri Garvin and brothers George and Robert Toronto. Mary is survived by her five children: Patti Rowland (Kirk), Sherri Hemus (John), Mary Garvin, Thomas Garvin and Kathleen Bowser (James), sister Francine Cairns (Bill), nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Internment was held Friday, June 12 at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery with military honors and a private memorial was held Saturday, June 13. A Catholic Mass will be held in her memory at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store