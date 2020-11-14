1/1
Mary Ramsay
1914 - 2020
Mary Edith Ramsay, 106, a 4 year resident of Severna Park, MD and formerly of Pasadena, died on November 6, 2020 at the Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena. Mrs. Ramsay was born on September 25, 1914 in Rossville, MD to the late Stephen and Rena Wilkinson. She had a long and successful career at NSA and retired from there in 1984 after over 25 years of service. Outside of work, Edith was a dedicated member of Community United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. She was also a longtime member of the Eastern Anne Arundel County Lioness Club. In her spare time, Edith enjoyed cooking, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ramsay is preceded in death by her first husband, Roland Ramsay; second husband of 53 years, Albert A. Ramsay; son, Arthur "Buddy" Ramsay; and brother, Arthur Wilkinson. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Delores Ramsay of North Carolina; 2 grandchildren, Michelle Hare of Westminster and Michael Ramsay of Severna Park; and 4 great-grandchildren, Rochelle, Megan, and Dylan Ramsay, and Amber Hare. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community United Methodist Church, 8680 Fort Smallwood Road, Pasadena, MD 21122.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
