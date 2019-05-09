Mary Kathleen Rickert, 88, a resident of Arnold, passed away on May 5, 2019 at Heartlands Assisted Living at Severna Park.She was born on November 7, 1930 in Maryland. Mary was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her late husband John F. Rickert.Mary was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church, where she volunteered her time with CCD. She enjoyed Pigeon Flying, the Baltimore Orioles, dogs, reading, and coloring.She is survived by her three sons, Karl J. Rickert (Maria), John M. Rickert (Marcia), and Stephen C. Rickert (Terri); one daughter, Deborah A. Rickert; sister, Joan Fazenbaker; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Family and friends my visit on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway, in Severna Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 689 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146.Interment Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11 AM in Baltimore National Cemetery, 5501 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21228.Memorial Contributions may be made to Mary's Center, 7567 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

