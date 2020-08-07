Mary S. Lopardo of Severna Park, MD, passed away at her home in Florida from natural causes and surrounded by her family on August 1, 2020. She was 94 years old. Mary Lopardo is survived by her husband of 70 years Vincent J. Lopardo, Professor Emeritus U.S. Naval Academy, her daughters Mary Jean Bodley (John) and Betty Lou Wingo (Craig), her son Robert Lopardo, her granddaughter Jacqueline Bodley, her grandsons Justin and Tyler Wingo, and her sister Angela Cipolla, wife of the late Col Francis Cipolla. She was pre-deceased by her son Vincent A. Lopardo and her parents Stella and Pasquale Leopardi.
Mary Lopardo dedicated her life to her family and was a constant source of strength, support, and joy to her husband, her four children and her three grandchildren. She was the center of the Lopardo family around whom the rest of her family revolved. She always had a willing ear, gave excellent and caring advice, and was constantly ready with a beautiful and quick smile no matter what challenges life presented. She had an abundant amount of vitality and energy, was charming in all circumstances, and was a petite and beautiful woman - meticulously dressed at all times and perfectly spoken. She cared for her friends and her family alike, nursed her father at the end of his life at home, loved and nurtured her husband of over 70 years, and was always there for her children and grandchildren whether during joyful times or sad.
Mary Lopardo was born Mary Stella Leopardi on December 6, 1925, in Pittsburgh PA and graduated at the top of her class from St. Michael's High School, Pittsburgh PA where she was lead majorette of the St. Michael's Marching Band. After graduation, she attended the Pittsburgh Art Institute and subsequently worked at the Federal Reserve Bank, Pittsburgh PA. She married Vincent Lopardo on June 14, 1950, and raised four children. She and her family moved from Pittsburgh to Severna Park, Maryland, in 1960, where she lived the rest of her life, other than during her later years when she and her husband spent significant amounts of time with their sons in Florida.
Upon moving to Severna Park, MD in 1960, Mary became active in St. John the Evangelist Church and School where she was a member for 60 years. She volunteered weekly at St. John's Elementary School in the school library, was a member of the church sodality and was an active participant in St. John's adult religious education program. She and her husband contributed to the construction of the then new St. John's church in 1964 when the church moved from Olde Severna Park to its current location and to subsequent renovations of both the church and the school. Mary was also an active member of the Anne Arundel Community Concert Association for many years. Throughout her life, Mrs. Lopardo participated in several women's groups associated with the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD.
The family requests that instead of flowers donations be made in Mary's name to www.stjude.org
with notification of those (as directed by St. Jude's website) to Vincent J Lopardo, 1371 S Ocean Blvd #513, Pompano Beach, FL 33062. A Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date with burial in Pittsburgh PA. Funeral arrangements are being made by Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home, Fort Lauderale FL, 954-565-5591.